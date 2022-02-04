$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 111,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,783. The company has a market cap of $244.22 million, a P/E ratio of 162.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

