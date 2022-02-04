1,091,700 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,091,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

