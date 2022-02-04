1,183,000 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,183,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,560,000. First BanCorp. accounts for approximately 1.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

