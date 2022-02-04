13,628 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gatos Silver by 45.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

GATO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

