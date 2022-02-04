1,649 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.21.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.58 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.