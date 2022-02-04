$169.66 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $169.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.31 million to $171.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $695.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $740.96 million, with estimates ranging from $722.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

