1,779 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $3,350,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

PALL stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.