1,812,845 Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,812,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIW opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.