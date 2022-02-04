1,864 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Natera by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $68.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

