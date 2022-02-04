$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

