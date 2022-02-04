19,104 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Shares of BJUN stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

