2,060 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $97.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

