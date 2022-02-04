210,000 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,687,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. SomaLogic Inc has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

