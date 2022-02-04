23,200 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

