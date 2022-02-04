$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $263.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,428 shares of company stock valued at $453,012. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 313,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.