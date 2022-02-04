2key.network (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $628,946.54 and $2,824.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,697 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

