$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

