$30.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $30.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.69 billion to $31.89 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 28,415,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Comcast has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,542,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 199,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,865,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,599,000 after acquiring an additional 916,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

