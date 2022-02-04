3,262 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,242. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

