41,746 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPKO Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

