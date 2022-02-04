$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.77 million to $466.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

