45,913 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,489. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

