$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.36 million and the highest is $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

