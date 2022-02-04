50,945 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 96,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 339,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $90.02. 23,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

