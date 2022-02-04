$53.98 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post sales of $53.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.15 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock worth $736,636. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 11,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.