5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

VNP opened at C$2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$204.93 million and a P/E ratio of -210.91. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

