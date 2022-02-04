5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
