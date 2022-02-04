6,000 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

