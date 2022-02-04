610 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $358.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

