$632.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $632.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.70 million to $647.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. 131,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cimpress has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $122.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.