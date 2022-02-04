$73.73 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $73.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $302.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.90 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,341. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

