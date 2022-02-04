$83.32 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $83.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 300,252 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

