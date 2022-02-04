$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post sales of $889.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. 42,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,147. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

