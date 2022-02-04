8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 2,070,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

