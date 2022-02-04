92,874 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

