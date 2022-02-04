$94.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $94.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 billion and the highest is $100.44 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $396.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $422.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,257,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,021,867. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

