Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Aareal Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

