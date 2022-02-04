ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

