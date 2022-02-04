ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

