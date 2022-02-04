Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

