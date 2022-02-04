AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

