AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.56.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

