AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.56.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.73 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

