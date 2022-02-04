Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.75. 5,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

