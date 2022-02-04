Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

ABMD stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.24.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

