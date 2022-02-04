Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 4.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 5,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,192,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

