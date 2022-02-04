AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

AHCO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,422. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

