Adshares Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.84 million and $1.26 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00132409 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,678,851 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

