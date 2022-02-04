ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,472. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

