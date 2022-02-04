Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE:WMS opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

