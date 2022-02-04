Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
NYSE:WMS opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
