Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

